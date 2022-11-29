Perpetual CEO Rob Adams will lead the combined group once the acquisition of Pendal is complete.
In an announcement to the ASX on Wednesday morning, the firm said the notional changes will take effect from the completion date of the transaction which is targeted for January 2023.
The full executive team will include:
- Amanda Gillespie leading the asset management business in Australia
- David Lane leading asset management for the Americas
- Current J O Hambro Capital Management CEO Alexandra Altinger will lead the UK, European an Asian asset management business
- Adam Quaife will be chief distribution officer
- Paul Chasemore will join the executive committee as chief people officer
- Mark Smith will continue to lead Perpetual Private
- Richard McCarthy will lead the Perpetual Corporate Trust
- Chris Green will move from chief operating officer to chief integration officer
- Amanda Gazal will become chief operating officer following completion of the integration.