South Australia’s Deputy Under Treasurer Anna Hughes has been appointed as the chief executive of the Australian Office of Financial Management (AOFM).

The AOFM issues debt securities on behalf of the federal government. It manages the government’s cash and debt portfolios and provides advice on various financial risks.

She has over 20 years of experience as a leader in the public and private sectors, holding senior roles in finance in the Government of South Australia and throughout the Asia-Pacific.

Hughes will begin her new role on 16 January 2023.