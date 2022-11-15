Spirit Super chair Naomi Edwards is retiring on November 30 after 11 years in the role.

Maria Wilton will step into the role of chair after Edwards’ departure.

Wilton has been a contributor to the superannuation industry for thirty years and has experience in investment management.

Spirit Super is a not-for-profit superannuation fund with $25 billion funds under management and over 321,000 members Australia-wide. The fund is in merger discussions with CareSuper to create a $45 billion entity with more than 500,000 members.