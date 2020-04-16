The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has released a consumer-focused FAQ sheet aimed at informing people about the likely long-term ramifications of taking large chunks of capital out of their retirement savings accounts.

The ‘frequently asked questions’ sheet details guidelines around the calculation of estimated impacts to super if a consumer makes two $10,000 withdrawals, one each for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 financial years.

According to ASIC’s calculations a combined $20,000 withdrawal will lead to a $50,000 eventual superannuation balance reduction for someone who is currently aged 30, and a $39,000 hit for someone who is currently aged 40.

For a 50-year old this cost is reduced to $30,000 in retirement, while a 60-year old will have a reduced balance of $24,000.

The corporate regulator notes that “reasonable assumptions” have been made to help consumers weigh up the impact of early withdrawals.

“Withdrawing from your super now can only reduce savings at retirement which means less income in retirement,” the FAQ sheet notes. “The size of the impact is uncertain because it will depend on unknown factors such as the future rate of investment earnings on your super.”

The guide also estimates the impact a $20,000 withdrawal would have on a retirees’ income withdrawals, which ranges from $108 per fortnight for a current 30-year old to $52 per fortnight for a 60 -year old.

Consumers with low balances should be wary of losing their insurance entitlements when making early access withdrawals, the FAQ sheet adds.

The sheet was put together with the help of the Conexus Institute, the Actuaries Institute and Super Consumers Australia, and is delivered as an “open resource” for super funds.

“When weighing up whether to access your super early it is a good idea to balance your whole household’s financial needs now and in retirement,” said Xavier O’Halloran, director at Super Consumers Australia. “You should also consider your insurance needs, as early access may leave you without enough savings to continue paying for insurance premiums in super.”

It’s feasible that the FAQ sheet could also be used by both non-super fund licensed financial advisers and Financial Counsellors Australia, the two groups most likely to advise clients on early super access outside of the super funds themselves.