After taking on former Shield and First Guardian clients to help do what it could to mitigate the damage of the $1 billion collapse, Infocus was left in dismay over what was discovered from the advice provided to clients.

As revealed by Professional Planner last year, advice firm Venture Egg begun referring clients to Infocus after platforms turned off fees to advisers that allocated investors to Shield and First Guardian when ASIC commenced enforcement action against the funds.

Infocus managing director Darren Steinhardt told the Professional Planner Advice Policy Summit at the National Press Club in Canberra that the firm was willing to take on those clients, having been through a similar process previously.

“We went through a process to replicate what we had done with that previous business – this one was very different,” Steinhardt said.

“We looked under the bonnet and quite frankly thought this is well and truly beyond where we are. The advice was disgraceful, the actions they were seeking out of that advice was more than disgraceful. There were red flags everywhere and people just walked past it every bloody day.”

Steinhardt described the advice as “generic and cookie cutter” with “zero interest” in the best interest duty.

“The thing that most disgusted myself and our head of professional standards was I’d never seen an ‘opt out’ piece of advice where documents went out to thousands of people at a time saying ‘unless we hear from you, within a time frame we’re going to be switching your money over to Shield, over to First Guardian… which I’ve never seen before,” Steinhardt said, referring to the “negative consent” model which saw investment changes made without client approval using the presumption that no response was enough of an endorsement.

Venture Egg was led by InterPrac authorised representative Ferras Merhi, the financial adviser ASIC has treated as central to the investigation into Shield and First Guardian and who is alleged to have signed 6000 Statements of Advice within a three-year period.

ASIC has alleged in court that Merhi used marketing companies to push potential clients to his financial advice businesses while receiving nearly $18 million in upfront advice fees and $19 million from entities associated with the funds to market them.

The regulator also alleged that Merhi falsely represented he had no vested interest in recommending the funds.

ASIC acted against the Shield and First Guardian funds over concerns that investor money was being misused on high-risk investments, pet projects of the directors and personal expenses.

The investments in the funds grew due to a sophisticated network of lead generators that contacted people who used online ‘superannuation health check’ advertisements and used high-pressure sales tactics to refer them to advisers.

ASIC is suing InterPrac alleging the licensee failed in having proper oversight of its advisers.

AFCA has released numerous lead determinations for other licensees implicated in the collapse of the funds.

InterPrac’s lead determination showed the advice ignored warnings in the product disclosure statement and relied on fraudulent performance data, although the licensee is suing the complaints authority.

In addition to being an authorised representative of InterPrac, Merhi also operated the Financial Services Group Australia licensee. AFCA’s lead determination against the firm found lead generators were receiving part of the advice fees.

FSGA’s license was cancelled by ASIC, along with United Global Capital, Next Generation Advice and MWL Financial Services.

AFCA’s board announced this month that the memberships of those four firms would be extended indefinitely to give former clients a longer window to make a complaint.

ASIC has taken action against almost a dozen people involved with MWL and the regulator announced on Tuesday morning it had banned another MWL adviser, Raluca Terheci, for six years.

The regulator said she gave inappropriate advice to clients which was not in their best interests as by recommending that they invest most of their superannuation into the High Growth class or the Growth class of Shield which were high-risk investments with a limited trading history.

ASIC also alleged that her SOAs contained false and misleading statements that implied clients would enjoy better investment returns by investing in Shield by representing outperformance of the fund based on performance data going back to 2017 despite the fund only coming into existence in 2021.

Steinhardt told the summit he’s been in a “bad mood for about three or four years” because of the misconduct that still exists despite the work that has been done to turn financial advice into a legitimate profession.

“Here we are today in 2026 talking about this rubbish, this crap, which should have been sorted out after Storm, it should have been sorted out after Dixon, and here we are going through the same thing again,” Steinhardt said.

“For me, the stuff we’ve been talking about with clients which is really sad, but that’s a symptom and that’s a symptom of the root cause of the problem which nobody’s been talking about and addressing.”