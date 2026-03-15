This article was produced by La Trobe Financial without involvement from the Professional Planner editorial team.
In a world where investors are increasingly seeking resilient income solutions without stretching for risk, the La Trobe US Private Credit Fund (USPC) is positioned as a conservative US middle market direct lending strategy available to Australian investors.
Designed with discipline, built for defence, and powered by the market-leading Morgan Stanley origination platform, USPC offers something scarce in private credit: true top of the capital structure security with institutional grade underwriting and strong diversification.
While private credit has entered the spotlight, not all strategies are created equal. Many managers blend first lien loans with unitranche, mezzanine, or asset backed exposures, often taking on complexity, structural risk, and cyclicality that investors may not anticipate.
Across the portfolio, one principle is consistent: the strategy focuses on senior secured, first lien direct lending, a conservative segment of the private credit universe.
This positioning at the very top of the capital structure ensures first claim on cash flows and collateral; lower loss-severity risk compared with subordinated debt; greater predictability, with contractual income supported by mature, well-managed businesses; and increased protection from complexity, because the strategy avoids multi‑layered capital stacks.
This disciplined construction is what enables USPC to deliver low volatility, defensive income, even through periods of market stress. The fund’s mandate means what’s on the label is what’s in the tin.
Built on companies designed to withstand cycles
The portfolio construction is deliberately conservative:
- Roughly 96 per cent of borrowers operate in non-cyclical sectors with a bias towards service-based industries such as enterprise software and essential business services.
- USPC excludes industries with higher volatility, regulatory risk, or cyclical revenue, including retail, restaurants, healthcare, commodities, and energy.
- Borrowers exhibit recurring revenue, low capital expenditure requirements, and recession resilient cash flows.
These are businesses built to endure economic cycles, not chase them.
An equity buffer few competitors can match
USPC has a natural safety net: substantial private equity beneath every loan.
USPC’s average loan-to-valuation ratio is approximately 40 per cent, meaning 60 per cent of the capital stack is equity, a far deeper buffer than the market standard. For investors, this translates into meaningful downside protection; strong alignment with private equity sponsors; and incentivised, active management by owners with real capital at risk.
In practical terms, the equity cushion acts as a shock absorber, absorbing volatility so investors don’t have to.
Unmatched granularity and diversification
One of the most important features of USPC is its breadth.
As at the most recent update (20 January 2026), USPC holds 132 individual loan assets, across 32 distinct industries, with no single borrower representing more than around 2.5 per cent of the portfolio with an average investment size of US$4.4 million ($6.25 million), to mature well established businesses with a median last-twelve-month EBITDA of US$102 million.
This level of diversification, across portfolio companies of this size and quality is extremely difficult to replicate for Australian-domiciled managers and is made possible by partnering with Morgan Stanley. The diversification reduces idiosyncratic risk and ensures that no single event can materially impair returns.
USPC is purposely built not only to generate income, but to protect it.
The Morgan Stanley advantage: Scale without compromise
What elevates USPC even further is its connection to the US$21 billion Morgan Stanley direct lending platform. This partnership gives investors access to:
- A deep origination pipeline sourced from 450 private equity sponsors that far exceeds the capital base
- A transparent, committee-driven allocation framework
- 19 senior originators with an average of 16 years’ experience
- The ability for the USPC to co‑invest alongside large institutional pools under the same underwriting standards and similar mandates, deepening the level of granularity and diversification for Australian investors.
This is institutional infrastructure, made available to Australian investors through an easy to access, and easy to understand structure.
It means USPC can participate in high-quality transactions that smaller, standalone managers simply cannot access, all without compromising on diversification or credit quality.
Portfolio performance that reflects its conservative design
Even amid volatility in US financial markets, performance metrics underscore the strategy’s resilience:
- Some 98.1 per cent of loans are performing in line with expectations
- Zero per cent non‑accruals in 1Q25 to 3Q25, with just one loan underperforming (1.9 per cent of assets under management)
- Consistent, low volatility income distributions since inception
- Strong portfolio expansion aligned with the original investment thesis
The fund has remained firmly on mandate, with no style drift, no mandate creep, no compromise.
Why USPC represents a conservative expression of US direct lending
USPC distinguishes itself from other U.S. middle market funds through:
- Capital structure superiority: Around 100 per cent focus on senior secured, first lien loans.
- Sector discipline: Avoidance of volatile, cyclical, or heavily regulated industries.
- Deep equity buffers: Around 60 per cent equity beneath every loan, well above market norms.
- Superior diversification: Loans with 132 companies across 32 industries; no outsized exposures (largest exposure: around 2.5 per cent).
- Institutional grade underwriting: Through Morgan Stanley’s platform, offering size, experience, and due diligence that is near impossible to replicate locally.
- Stability at scale: A pure‑play strategy delivering exactly what it promises: defensive income with low volatility.
A strategy purpose-built for investors who value defence over drama
In the rapidly growing private credit market, where many managers blend risk profiles, expand into mezzanine lending, or pursue higher yielding but more complex strategies, USPC offers something refreshingly clear:
A simple, conservative, and highly protected approach to accessing the U.S. middle market.
For investors seeking resilience, consistency, and low volatility the La Trobe US Private Credit Fund provides a rare combination of institutional quality, retail access, clarity of mandate, depth of diversification, and conservative construction.
In summary, the La Trobe US Private Credit Fund offers a deliberately conservative approach to accessing U.S. middle market direct lending within diversified portfolios.
Learn More – explore the La Trobe US Private Credit Fund (USPC) a defensively designed private credit solution for advisers and their client