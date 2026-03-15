Designed with discipline, built for defence, and powered by the market-leading Morgan Stanley origination platform, USPC offers something scarce in private credit: true top of the capital structure security with institutional grade underwriting and strong diversification.

While private credit has entered the spotlight, not all strategies are created equal. Many managers blend first lien loans with unitranche, mezzanine, or asset backed exposures, often taking on complexity, structural risk, and cyclicality that investors may not anticipate.

Across the portfolio, one principle is consistent: the strategy focuses on senior secured, first lien direct lending, a conservative segment of the private credit universe.

This positioning at the very top of the capital structure ensures first claim on cash flows and collateral; lower loss-severity risk compared with subordinated debt; greater predictability, with contractual income supported by mature, well-managed businesses; and increased protection from complexity, because the strategy avoids multi‑layered capital stacks.

This disciplined construction is what enables USPC to deliver low volatility, defensive income, even through periods of market stress. The fund’s mandate means what’s on the label is what’s in the tin.

Built on companies designed to withstand cycles

The portfolio construction is deliberately conservative:

Roughly 96 per cent of borrowers operate in non-cyclical sectors with a bias towards service-based industries such as enterprise software and essential business services.

USPC excludes industries with higher volatility, regulatory risk, or cyclical revenue, including retail, restaurants, healthcare, commodities, and energy.

Borrowers exhibit recurring revenue, low capital expenditure requirements, and recession resilient cash flows.

These are businesses built to endure economic cycles, not chase them.

An equity buffer few competitors can match

USPC has a natural safety net: substantial private equity beneath every loan.

USPC’s average loan-to-valuation ratio is approximately 40 per cent, meaning 60 per cent of the capital stack is equity, a far deeper buffer than the market standard. For investors, this translates into meaningful downside protection; strong alignment with private equity sponsors; and incentivised, active management by owners with real capital at risk.

In practical terms, the equity cushion acts as a shock absorber, absorbing volatility so investors don’t have to.

Unmatched granularity and diversification

One of the most important features of USPC is its breadth.

As at the most recent update (20 January 2026), USPC holds 132 individual loan assets, across 32 distinct industries, with no single borrower representing more than around 2.5 per cent of the portfolio with an average investment size of US$4.4 million ($6.25 million), to mature well established businesses with a median last-twelve-month EBITDA of US$102 million.

This level of diversification, across portfolio companies of this size and quality is extremely difficult to replicate for Australian-domiciled managers and is made possible by partnering with Morgan Stanley. The diversification reduces idiosyncratic risk and ensures that no single event can materially impair returns.

USPC is purposely built not only to generate income, but to protect it.