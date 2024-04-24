Digital advice provider Otivo has appointed Joanna Lawson as head of product strategy, citing demand from super funds seeking to offer their members accessible and licensed financial advice as the reason for the appointment.

Lawson previously served as manager of product services at US-based automated investment service Wealthfront which holds US$60 billion ($92 billion) in funds under advice across 800,000 clients.

She comes to Otivo with close to 10 years of experience in the financial services industry, spanning across both Australia and the United States.