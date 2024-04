The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia has appointed AustralianSuper’s Paula Benson, chief officer of strategy and corporate affairs as a board director.

Benson has 25 years’ experience in senior strategy, corporate affairs and marketing roles in top NYSE and ASX firms across the superannuation, banking and financial services, mining and resources, infrastructure, health, education and media sectors.

Benson will replace HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey on the board.