Data from ASIC’s Moneysmart has found that Gen Z (aged 18 to 26) women are more likely than Gen Z men (87 to 77 per cent) to be severely stressed about the cost of living, while the generation as a whole reported feeling overwhelmed by finances and money.
Additionally, the research shows that Gen Z women are:
- More likely than Gen Z men to be severely stressed about the cost of living;
- More likely than Gen Z men to feel overwhelmed by finances (57 compared to 41 per cent);
- Less likely than Gen Z men to research ways to grow their wealth (14 compared to 21 per cent);
- More likely than Gen Z men to have no personal savings (11 compared to 4 per cent); and
- More likely than Gen Z men to use buy-now-pay-later services (32 compared to 25 per cent).