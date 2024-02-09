Former Challenger retirement income chair and lead of the eponymous Cooper Review under the Rudd government, Jeremy Cooper, has joined Bennelong Funds Management as non-executive director.

Cooper was previously chair of retirement income at Challenger and chaired a review of the superannuation system under the Rudd government.

Earlier in his career, he was the deputy chair of ASIC and, before that, a partner of law firm, currently named Ashurst Australia.

He is currently the chair of the advisory board of The Conexus Institute, a not-for-profit think tank philanthropically funded by Conexus Financial, the publisher of Professional Planner and Investment Magazine.

Cooper is also a member of the public policy committee of the SMSF Association.

He has more than 35 years of experience in the legal and financial sectors, working predominantly across corporate advice, mergers and acquisitions, and superannuation.

Effective 1 February, he replaced Vicki Allen, who is retiring after serving eight years on the board.