J.P. Morgan Asset Management has launched its adviser portal in the Australian market.

The tool, currently available across the US, includes a portfolio analytics tool, has access to a database of more than 8000 Australian investments, and can provide tailored reports for advisers.

Within the portal, advisers can also select the pages they want to include to create their own ‘Guide to the Market’ deck, ability to ‘favourite’ funds and access insights pieces.

Advisers with a valid AFSL licence can register for access.