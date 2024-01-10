SG Hiscock & Company has appointed UniSuper talent Robert Hogg as group chief investment officer, taking over from executive chair Stephen Hiscock.

Hogg will also lead the SGH individual portfolios division while Hiscock will continue as executive chair of the group.

Hogg will commence on 28 February, based in Melbourne and reporting to CEO Giles Croker. He spent the past seven years in various UniSuper roles, including the head of fixed interest and macro research and head of global equity strategies and quant methods.