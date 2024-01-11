Chair of ASX-listed financial advice licensee Centrepoint Alliance, Simon Swanson, has resigned effective immediately, after taking over the role in August last year.

Swanson will also depart as a director of the company on 31 January. Georg Chmiel, who is currently chair of the group audit, risk and compliance committee, will take over the role.

Chmiel was previously executive chair of iCarAsia, managing director and CEO of the iProperty Group, LJ Hooker and CFO at REA group.

Centrepoint Alliance acquired Queensland-based advice practice Financial Advice Matters in November 2023.