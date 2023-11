Asset management business State Street Global Advisors has announced substantial management cost reductions on six of its Australian-based SPDR ETFs.

Effective on 1 November, the management costs of the following six ETFs have been lowered as follows:

State Street Global Advisors has also reduced the fees on its smart beta range to make its two dividend ETFs (SYI and WDIV) and its multi–factor ETF (QMIX) some of the lowest cost among its peers.