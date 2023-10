Brett Jollie has become been appointed as a partner of investment and wealth management consulting firm KONU.

Jollie spent over 233 years at abrdn, and was also on the board of the Financial Services Council industry peak body for more than six years.

KONU was founded by former State Street Australia chief operating officer Paul Toepfer and former senior State Street lead Greig Nicholson four years ago to provide investment and wealth managers with business consulting services.