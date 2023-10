Fidelity International has launched the Fidelity Global Long Short Fund in Australia.

The global equities fund is actively managed, follows a long-short strategy, and is not tied to a specific benchmark. It will typically hold 45 to 55 long and 25 to 35 short positions.

The goal of the fund is to earn more money than the MSCI All Country World Index NR (ACWI) over at least seven years, after fees.

Zenith has initiated research coverage of the fund with a ‘Recommended’ rating.