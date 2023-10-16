Equip Super has appointed Michael Cameron as its chair, replacing outgoing chair Danny Casey, who stepped down after six years in the position.

Cameron was previously the managing director and CEO of Suncorp Group, as well as the group chief financial officer of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

He is the current chair of Heritage and People’s Choice and Resolution Capital, and deputy chair of icare (Insurance and Care NSW).

Equip Super’s nine-person board consists of three independent directors, three member directors, and three employer directors.

Cameron joins on 1 November 2023.