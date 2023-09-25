Industry super fund UniSuper has appointed BNP Paribas’ Securities Services to provide triparty collateral management services for its global trading activity.

The appointment aligns with the regulatory demand for financial institutions to adhere to initial margin rules that require institutions to post collateral to secure their non-cleared over-the-counter derivatives trades.

The deal is in addition to existing custody partnerships between the firm and the fun, which started with global custody in 2015.