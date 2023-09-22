State Street Corporation has opened its new global headquarters building at One Congress Street, located in the Bullfinch Crossing area of downtown Boston, US.

In a media release, the investment manager said the new headquarters embraces the evolving needs of the workforce with flexible workstations and an environment built for increased collaboration and productivity.

Boston has been home to State Street for more than 230-years.

State Street occupies approximately 500,000 square feet of space, including wellness amenities and an innovative client centre.

Additionally, State Street is launching a new brand and digital-first visual identity to better reflect the future of the organization.

The new brand is designed to reflect the company’s innovation and history of firsts. Brand remains a critical driver of the company’s success, employee engagement and market value.