Global asset servicing firm Northern Trust has appointed Aisling Keane as head of asset servicing for its operations in Hong Kong.

Keane will also be responsible for leading Northern Trust’s asset servicing business in Macau and Taiwan.

She has two decades of industry experience and most recently served as head of alternative investment solutions in the Asia Pacific at State Street.

Keane has also worked as a hedge fund services head at BNP Paribas Securities Services and as a director at Credit Suisse.