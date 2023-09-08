ASIC has permanently banned former van Eyk Research CEO Mark Thomas from any involvement in financial services or credit provision following his conviction for dishonest conduct.

The misconduct relates to his role as a director at Blueprint Investment Management, a subsidiary of van Eyk.

Thomas used his position dishonestly to gain an advantage for himself, resulting in a sentence of one year and three months on 14 November 2022.

The court found Thomas dishonestly used his position as director by recommending and facilitating Blueprint investing nearly $5 million in a separate fund, the Wholesale Enhanced Income Fund.

The funds were then loaned to another company, TAA Melbourne, to purchase an interest in van Eyk when Thomas was CEO.

These transactions prevented a third party from gaining control of van Eyk, ensuring that Thomas was able to remain as CEO and chief investment officer.

The ban will be publicly recorded on ASIC’s Banned and Disqualified Register, and Thomas has the option to appeal to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.