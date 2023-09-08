Elixir Consulting is launching a practice management research study to uncover practical techniques that can redefine efficiency and productivity norms within the industry, and ultimately improve the impact advice firms have on their clients and staff.

The data collected from survey respondents and a series of interviews will be captured initially in the inaugural ‘Advice Support Research Report’, and the 6th edition of the ‘Adviser Pricing Models Research Report’, due for release in November 2023.

The research survey is open to all participants in advisory firms – from admin, paraplanners and management staff to advisers and practice principals.

Confidential submissions will be collated throughout September via a dynamic survey that will ask questions relevant to the user’s role and select firms will be invited to participate in private interviews.

To contribute, readers can complete the survey here.