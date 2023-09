BlackRock Australia is set to introduce the iShares U.S. Treasury Bond (AUD Hedged) ETF (IUSG) later this month, with a fee of 15 basis points.

The ETF will track the ICE US Treasury Core Bond AUD Hedged Index, giving Australian investors access to a range of US government bonds with maturities from 1 to 30 years.

These bonds are increasingly sought after by investors for diversification and potential income in the current rate environment, according to BlackRock.