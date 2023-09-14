Industry fund Aware Super has launched its client portal to help independent financial advisers (IFAs) interact with the fund.

IFAs can use the portal for a wide range of processes, including changing investment options and managing contributions and other transactions on behalf of their clients who are among Aware Super’s 1.1 million members.

Among the functions available through the new portal, advisers can:

View their client dashboards

Change investment options for clients

Manage client contribuitions

Track actions requested on behalf of clients

Request a withdrawal benefit quote

View clients’ Centrelink payment schedules

More functionality is expected to follow.