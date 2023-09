Former Affinia-aligned firm Tribel Advisory has joined Count’s AFSL network, one of the first to do so since the acquisition from TAL in May.

With 11 advisers, Tribel will become one of Count’s largest licensed practices by adviser numbers.

Tribel was established in 2015 to assist clients with financial wellness. It does pro bono advisory work for the Cancer Council and has donated over $10,000 to support OzHarvest.