SMSF administration provider SuperConcepts has entered into an enterprise service agreement with Equity Trustees to continue servicing the administration needs of its Australian Executor Trustees platforms business.

The agreement allows SuperConcepts to receive referred SMSF and platform management services (PMS) clients from former AET platforms business EQT. It also transitions the administration of the Small APRA Funds to SuperConcepts.

The two companies are working closely to ensure a streamlined transfer of SMSF and PMS services with minimal disruption to advisers and clients.

The separate transition of small APRA funds administration to SuperConcepts is expected to be completed in the second half of FY24.