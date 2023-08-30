Sequoia has appointed former Synchron head of adviser support Jonathan Trapnell to assist the group in managing its education and licensee partnership programs.

Trapnell is assisting with the roll-out and running of Sequoia’s adviser education programmes and managing the associated relationships with the group’s industry partners.

He worked with Synchron for more than 10 years, including seven in the head of adviser support role.

Trapnell joined the financial services industry as a frontline call centre operator with ANZ in 2006 and was first appointed to Synchron to assist then director, Paul Riegelhuth.

His appointment follows the appointment of Maria Englezakis to the Sequoia compliance team.

Englezakis was also formerly employed by Synchron and, following its acquisition by WT Financial Group.

Trapnell’s appointment was effective Monday, 28 August 2023.