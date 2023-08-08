Sequoia Financial Group has picked up new hires from ASIC, WT Financial Group and Praemium across its operations, legal, and compliance divisions.

The three hires were announced to the ASX on Tuesday morning.

Mark Hutchinson has been appointed senior compliance manager, joining on 21 August 2023. He has a background in audit, remediation, breach management, and policy enforcement. Hutchinson previously worked for ASIC in the assessment and intelligence team.

Justin Harding has been appointed head of legal and risk, starting at an unspecified date later in 2023. He was most recently head and legal & regulatory affairs at WT Financial Group.

Martin Morris has been appointed chief operating officer, also joining on 21 August 2023. Morris has 33 years of industry experience, with his most recent stint being chief distribution officer at investment platform Praemium. Morris also held roles as CEO of accounting and planning admin service provider Complete Super Solutions and as head of business development and marketing at independently-owned financial services licensee Capstone.