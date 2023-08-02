Life insurance company PPS Mutual will expand its membership eligibility criteria to any current or former member of a professional designation body.

Additionally, a degree pathway has been introduced for professionals who have completed at least four years of study and obtained a Bachelor’s degree, Honours, Double Degree, Masters, or Doctorate from a chosen university.

The Degree Pathway is open to professionals who specialise in selected medical, commercial, legal, technology, industrial, and science areas.

The expanded eligibility criteria will commence from 7 August 2023. Currently, to join PPS Mutual, individuals must be eligible to practice in one of 24 designated professional groups.

PPS Mutual is owned by its Australian professional members who will share in the long-term profits of the products that they buy, and is supported by PPS South Africa.