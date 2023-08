Online investing platform OpenInvest has begun providing a data feed into software provider BGL’s Simple Fund 360 and Simple Invest 360.

Simple Fund 360 is an SMSF software service used by over 8000 firms in Australia administering over 290,000 SMSFs, while Simple Invest is a portfolio, accounting and tax software service.

The latest data from the ATO shows there are now 605,000 SMSFs, holding assets of approximately $900 billion.