Former Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia CEO Martin Fahy has joined technology and consultancy group Accenture as managing director for strategy and consulting.

Fahy resigned from ASFA in May after seven years in the role.

In an update posted on his LinkedIn account, Fahy said: “I have spent the last four weeks settling in, getting out in front of clients, and understanding the depth of global insights, and technology capability that Accenture has built.”