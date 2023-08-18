ASIC has made several executive appointments to its leadership team across markets supervision and small business enforcement.

Calissa Aldridge, the current senior executive leader for markets supervision, has been appointed executive director for the markets group. She will assume responsibility for end-to-end regulation of markets, including supervision, compliance and enforcement of market infrastructure, market intermediaries, corporate finance activities and market surveillance.

Aldridge formally commences in her role on 17 August 2023 and will report to chief executive Warren Day.

Rhys Bollen, the current senior executive leader for credit, banking, and general insurance has been appointed senior executive leader for markets supervision. He assumes responsibility for supervision of market intermediaries and market surveillance.

Ben Cohn-Urbach will step into the role of acting senior executive leader for markets infrastructure, responsible for overseeing market infrastructure.

Bollen and Cohn-Urbach commence their roles on 28 August 2023 and will report to Aldridge.

Nathan Bourne, the current senior executive leader for markets infrastructure has been appointed senior executive leader for credit, banking and general insurance. He will assume responsibility for the day-to-day supervision of regulated entities within the credit, banking, and general insurance industries.

Chris Rowe, the current senior executive leader for investigations, has been appointed senior executive leader investigation and enforcement action. Brett Crawford, who previously held the role, has been appointed chief investigator and senior executive leader for small business enforcement.

Tom O’Shea has been appointed as senior executive leader for enforcement inquiries and compliance. O’Shea joins us from the Fair Work Ombudsman with over 10 years’ experience as an enforcement regulator.

Bourne, Rowe and O’Shea will all commence from 28 August 2023.