Australian Retirement Trust has completed a successor fund transfer with Woolworths Group and Endeavour Group, with more transfers to come.

It is the second largest fund transfer ART has undertaken to date, bringing in an additional 25,000 members and $4.3 billion into the fund and taking total funds under administration to more than $260 billion and total member numbers to more than 2.3 million.

In addition, a number of further transfers are expected to be completed this financial year, including Commonwealth Bank Group Super, AvSuper and Alcoa Super.