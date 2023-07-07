The median balanced option returned 1.2 per cent in June, bringing the annual return to 8.5 per cent for the year to 30 June 2023, according to research house SuperRatings.

This follows the -3.4 per cent return last financial year, demonstrating the industry’s ongoing ability to navigate an uncertain market environment, the researcher said.

The median growth option returned an estimated 1.4 per cent over the month, while capital stable options which hold more traditionally defensive assets such as cash and bonds returned 0.3 per cent.