Iress has appointed former Pendal chief financial officer Cameron Williamson as group CFO.

His appointment follows a thorough candidate search and evaluation process following the appointment of previous CFO John Harris to the role of CEO of the portfolio division in April.

Williamson was group CFO at Pendal for seven years before departing for a career break in April, according to his LinkedIn. He had spent over 15 years with the company overall.

He has over 25 years of experience leading finance operations in Australia and around the world. Before his time at Pendal, he served as chief financial officer and company secretary for Clairvest Group in Canada. He has also held senior finance roles at Franklin Templeton and CIBC World Markets in Canada, and UBS in London.

He will commence in the role on Monday, 24 July.