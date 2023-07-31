Industry UpdatesIndustry UpdatesJuly 31, 2023 | 1.46pm
Acadian Asset Management has developed a tool that utilises artificial intelligence (AI) technology to analyse company reports and predict the likelihood of them achieving their sustainability targets.

The Acadian Net Zero Alignment Model claims to be the first net-zero tool to integrate Large Language Models (LLM), a type of AI algorithm that uses deep learning techniques.

It was created with input from Acadian’s European institutional clients and will become available to Australian investors this month.

