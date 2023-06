Around 50 per cent of Australian advisers are now authorised to write MyNorth Lifetime under their approved product lists and Lifetime accounts have been written by advisers operating under more than 30 different licensees.

In a press release from North parent company AMP, the number of advisers using MyNorth Lifetime has grown by 20 advisers per month.

According to data from AMP, MyNorth Lifetime clients’ retirement income has increased by approximately 50 per cent on average.