Vanguard Australia has made several appointments to its executive team, combined its two retail direct businesses (superannuation and non-superannuation), and expanded its product division.

Renae Smith will join Vanguard as chief of Personal Investor in July, leading a new division responsible for delivering on Vanguard’s growth agenda in the direct-to-consumer market. This division will be accountable for the retail strategy, client growth, member and investor experience, and operations.

Current head of enterprise risk Curt Jacques will move to lead a new product offer division, with responsibility for the ongoing development and offer design of Vanguard’s product suite. He will also oversee product pricing, the portfolio’s health, governance, disclosure, and business enablement. Lakshi Prabhakaran will replace Jacques.

Balaji Gopal will continue to serve on the Australian executive team as acting head of financial adviser services; leading distribution, adviser proposition, and the development of the adviser direct platform.

Shannon Nutter, who has played a leadership role in developing, launching, and leading Vanguard Super, will continue to lead the superannuation team.

Vanguard has also announced a rotational shift for its head of human resources. Maxim Tambling has taken up a role in Vanguard’s Pennsylvania headquarters leading the talent strategy and development function for the Vanguard Group. He will be replaced by Rebecca Supierz, who will join Vanguard in June.