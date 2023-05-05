Workplace mental health not-for-profit SuperFriend has promoted director Rose Kerlin to deputy chair of its board, following the resignation of incumbent Teifi Whatley.

Kerlin, who is also the chief member officer of AustralianSuper, brings extensive experience to her new role, the firm said in a media release on Friday.

SuperFriend has also appointed Deanne Wilden as a board director. She is a highly regarded executive with extensive legal and strategic experience in the superannuation and insurance industries.