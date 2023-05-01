Perpetual has promoted Alex Pattern and James Rutledge as co-portfolio managers, with fund veteran Jack Collopy to depart after 22 years with the company.

Pattern and Rutledge will be supported by two dedicated small-cap analysts and research coverage from the wider analyst team.

Pattern has been deputy portfolio manager of the smaller companies strategy for over two years and has been a member of the investment team for eight years. He has covered the telecommunications, media and retail sectors in that time, and worked very closely with Rutledge in portfolio management.

Rutledge has more than 16 years of experience and has worked in various roles covering building materials, steel, paper and packaging sectors.