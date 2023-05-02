MLC Life Insurance has appointed Hiroyuki Endo as chief investment officer and deputy chief financial officer from its parent company Nippon Life Insurance.

Endo joins from Nippon Life’s Tokyo office, where he was the general manager of the separate account investment department.

He began his career with Nippon in 1995 and has held several senior roles within the company, including chief manager, cash management department and deputy general manager of the investment risk management department.

Endo is also a chartered member of the Security Analysis Association of Japan and a certified international investment analyst.

He succeeds Yosuke Nakano, who is leaving MLC Life to take up a general manager role at Nippon Life in Mumbai, India.

MLC Life was acquired by the Nippon Life Insurance Group after NAB divested in the life insurer in 2016. It is the group’s largest international insurance business.