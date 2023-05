Hostplus has passed $100 billion in funds under management, which has been driven by mergers and strong member growth in its personal division.

The achievement is even more remarkable under the current low organic growth market conditions. As referenced in KPMG’s ‘Super Insights 2023’ report, Hostplus’ net inflows in 2022 grew by 7 per cent in an environment where the overall sector lost 0.5 per cent in FUM.