Advice regtech firm Fourth Line has re-structured its leadership team to advance its goal of fully automating the financial advice assurance process.

Founding CEO David Travers will transition to executive chair , overseeing the delivery of a technology roadmap that will automate advice assurance to a level previously thought impossible.

Chief operating officer Joel Ronchi has been promoted to CEO and will continue focusing on new client acquisition and service delivery.

Financial services executive and Fintech founder Paul Rogan has joined the Fourth Line board as an investor and a director. He spent 25 years in senior executive roles at MLC/NAB and Challenger before founding and exiting two successful start-ups and robo-adviser SuperEd. He is currently a director of HUB24 and Equity Trustees.

As part of the strategic leadership transition, Fourth Line’s board and executive team upgraded the company’s advanced technology roadmap to include the planned acquisition of proprietary software and the integration of large language models, like GPT-4.