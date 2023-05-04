The Dexus Community Infrastructure Fund (CommIF), the Dexus Healthcare Property Fund (DHPF), and the AMP Capital Core Infrastructure Fund (CIF) have acquired a combined 30.58 per cent interest in Celsus Holding, taking Dexus’ total stake to 72.79 per cent.

Celsus is the consortium that manages and maintains the Royal Adelaide Hospital under a public-private partnership.

CommIF currently holds a 58.69 per cent stake in Celsus, while DHPF and CIF have acquired a 9.95 per cent and 4.15 per cent interest in the consortium, respectively.

AMP sold its real estate and domestic infrastructure fund to Dexus in March.