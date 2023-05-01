ClearView managing director Simon Swanson has announced he will retire, with group executive of technology and development Nadine Gooderick taking over.

The transition will take place at the start of the next financial year.

Gooderick has extensive experience managing international programs and leading large, diverse teams. She joined ClearView in 2020 as general manager of transformation before being promoted to group executive of technology and development in 2022.

Before ClearView, Gooderick worked at RGA Reinsurance for 25 years, eight of which were spent as chief operating officer for Australia and New Zealand. She was vice president of the Asia Pacific Regional Office prior to RGA.