BlackRock Australia will launch two core ETFs later this month, focused on giving investors exposure to global infrastructure and property.

The iShares Core FTSE Global Infrastructure (AUD Hedged) ETF (GLIN) and FTSE Global Property ex Australia (AUD Hedged) ETF (GLPR) will be priced at 0.20 per cent, which BlackRock claims is less than half the current management fee of similar ETFs in the Australian market.

GLIN will be benchmarked to the FTSE Developed Core Infrastructure 50/50 AUD Hedged Index, offering Australian investors access to global infrastructure companies listed in developed markets.

GLPR will be benchmarked to the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Ex Australia Rental AUD Hedged Index, offering Australian investors access to global real estate investment trusts and listed companies spanning office, commercial, retail, industrial, and other sectors.