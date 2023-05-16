BlackRock Australia has appointed Jonathan Jenkins as head of client business in Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia, and Western Australia.

He will lead the delivery of BlackRock’s platform and global capabilities to wealth and institutional clients in these states.

Jenkins has over 25 years of experience and most recently spent 15 years at Credit Suisse in Hong Kong and Singapore as head of equity distribution and prime sales in the Asia Pacific. Before this, he worked at JP Morgan for 11 years in a range of equity sales roles.