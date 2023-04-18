The SMSF Association has appointed Neil Sparks as head of membership and corporate development.

Sparks will be responsible for membership growth and building bi-lateral and multi-lateral strategic alliances and partnerships with finance industry corporates, licensees, and advice businesses.

He is a fellow of the SMSF Association and has held the Association’s SMSF specialist advisor designation for over 15 years.

Sparks is a former SA State Chapter committee member and has previously presented at the association’s annual national conference.