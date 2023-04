MLC Life Insurance has appointed Jarrad Wilson and Rob Dassie as head of distribution for the northern region and southern region, respectively.

Wilson has experience in life insurance sales and managing insurance advice frameworks for large and small licensees, having held leadership roles at Westpac, BT Financial Group, and Suncorp Life.

Dassie has over 20 years of experience and most recently worked at MLC Wealth, Colonial, Commonwealth Bank, Aviva, and Insignia Financial.