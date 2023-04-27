Advice and client engagement platform Lumiant has longevity and health planning solution for financial advisers acquired Genivity.

Launched in 2018, Genivity provides personalised longevity models based on client health risks, lifestyle choices, and demographic factors.

Using these models, advisers and clients can better understand their options regarding improving their health and planning for care costs in retirement, enabling them to make more informed decisions.

Genivity founder and CEO Heather Holmes has joined Lumiant’s executive leadership team and will also serve as an executive director on the Lumiant board.

Integrating Genivity into Lumiant’s platform gives advisers a complete picture of a client’s life, enabling them to tackle difficult or emotional conversations around health risks and care costs. Combined with Lumiant’s other advice engagement and modelling tools, advisers can now deliver personalised holistic advice at scale.

Lumiant will continue to offer its health analysis and longevity optimiser as a stand-alone product.

The platform also intends to deeply integrate Genivity’s proprietary algorithms throughout its platform to provide lifestyle and health overlays across its advice engagement tools. In doing so, advisors can discuss the available lifestyle levers to help them achieve their goals.